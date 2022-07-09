US military assistance to Ukraine hits $7.32bln since Russia launched operation — Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Total US military assistance to Ukraine has amounted to more than $7.32 billion since Russia launched its special military operation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement on Saturday.

The top US diplomat recalled that in accordance with "a delegation of authority from" President Joe Biden on Friday, he authorized a drawdown of arms and equipment for Ukraine of up to $400 million.

According to Blinken, "this authorization will bring total US military assistance to Ukraine to more than $7.32 billion" since Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, "including $2.2 billion over the last several weeks as we have expedited assistance to help Ukraine defend itself."

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that a new package of military aid worth up to $400 million would include four more HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), additional ammunition for those systems, artillery ammunition, three tactical vehicles, demolition munitions, spare parts and "other equipment." The US Department of State explained that "1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery billed as having greater precision" were in question, adding that the US had not previously sent them to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories. In response, the US, the UK and the European Union along with some other countries imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian individuals and entities. Moreover, the Western countries began funneling weapons and military equipment to Kiev, currently estimated at billions of dollars.