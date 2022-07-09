China to play constructive role in settlement of Ukrainian conflict, says top diplomat

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi stated during a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Indonesia’s island of Bali that Beijing was ready to play a constructive role in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

"China is not a party to this conflict. However, we will always firmly support the [Russian-Ukrainian] peaceful talks," Wang Yi was quoted as saying by the ministry. "The People’s Republic of China will continue playing a constructive role for that," he added.

Various countries stick to different views on the Ukrainian issue, the diplomat noted, adding that all G20 foreign ministers that have arrived in Bali, stand for ceasefire and restoration of peace.