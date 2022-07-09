Russian diplomats, tourists in Sri Lanka intact, says embassy

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian tourists in Sri Lanka and the Russian embassy staff are intact, a source in Russia’s diplomatic mission in Colombo told TASS, adding that there is no talk about their evacuation due to political unrest in the country.

"There is no threat to embassy employees and Russian tourists currently staying in Sri Lanka, same as other foreigners," he said. "There is no talk about possible evacuation of Russian citizens. The unrest is underway in the country’s capital of Colombo, whereas the environment on the coast of the island country where resorts and tourist centers are situated, remains calm," the source added.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombo on Saturday, demanding resignation of sitting head of state Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They managed to break into his residence, though the head of the state had left it by that time. Some 32 people were wounded during the protests, including several policemen.

Since early April, Sri Lanka has been hit by protests against the deteriorating living conditions, the lack of fuel, food and essentials. Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. It resulted from a contraction of foreign tourism due to the pandemic, which led to the shortage of foreign currency reserves in the country. In this environment the authorities were forced to cut imports and introduce tight resource saving. The country’s external debt, which totals $51 bln, hinders Sri Lanka from making external borrowings and struggling against the economic crisis.