Some 236 civilians die in DPR during 143 days of escalation, republic says

DONETSK, July 9. /TASS/. As many as 236 civilians of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed in shelling from the side of Ukraine’s armed forces during 143 days of escalation in Donbass, including 16 children, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Coordination and Control (JCCC) reported on Saturday.

"During 143 days of escalation 236 civilians died, including 16 children," the mission reported via its Telegram channel.

Since February 17 the Ukrainian armed forces have launched over 46,000 shells on the republic, including missles from Tochka-U, Smerch, Uragan and Grad systems, according to the report.

The situation on the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. At that time, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian military in months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties. President Putin said in a televised address on the morning of February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation.