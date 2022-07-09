Union forces liberate Klinovoye village in DPR, advance on Artyomovsk – source

LUGANSK, July 9. /TASS/. The union forces have seized control of the residential settlement of Klinovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and are actively advancing on the city of Artyomovsk, a source close to the people’s militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS on Saturday.

"An active offensive is underway near Artyomovsk. The residential settlement of Klinovoye [located about six kilometers from Artyomovsk] is under our control. An active offensive is also underway near the village of Vesyolaya Dolina, which is located five kilometers from Artyomovsk," the source said.

LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday citing reconnaissance data that Ukraine’s military was erecting new fortifications near Artyomovsk and Soledar in the DPR.

Artyomovsk and Soledar are located in the east of the Donetsk People’s Republic and are currently controlled by the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian troops fled en masse to these cities after Lisichansk was liberated by the allied forces of the LPR people’s militia and the Russian army.

A source close to the LPR people’s militia earlier said that the personnel of the Ukrainian 80th air assault brigade that had been engaged in battles near Artyomovsk refused to fight.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on July 7 that Russia’s Aerospace Forces had eliminated up to 350 militants and 20 armored vehicles of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade near Artyomovsk.

Russia’s military operation

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.