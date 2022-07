DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and 14 more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Friday.

According to the mission, two women were killed and two more civilians were wounded in Donetsk. A young man was killed and 12, including three children, were wounded in Gorlovka’s suburb of Paneteleimonovka.