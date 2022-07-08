UNSC turns down Russia’s draft resolution on cross-border aid to Syria

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The UN Security Council didn’t pass a Russian draft resolution on cross-border aid to Syria, according to a TASS reporter.

Russia and China voted for the proposal. The US, UK and France voted against while the rest of the members, i.e. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates, abstained.

The resolution was not passed as it failed to score at least nine votes needed for that.

That’s the first time since 2014 that the UNSC has been unable to pass a resolution on cross-border aid to Syria, which expires on July 10.

Earlier on Friday, Russia vetoed a Western draft, which envisaged a 12-month extension of the mechanism with a possible initiation of a resolution revoking the one voted today after six months.

Russia’s draft resolution envisaged a six-month extension of the cross-border aid mechanism with a possible extension for another six months by a separate UN Security Council resolution.