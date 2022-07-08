UK’s future government unlikely to be able to correct Johnson’s mistakes — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s next government to be formed after the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to correct the current economic mistakes, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said on Friday.

According to the Russian diplomat, economic problems in the United Kingdom are piling up because of the Johnson government’s systemic mistakes. "Even the future government will not be able to correct them," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He also stressed that an attempt to make a "global Britain" after the exit from the European Union has turned out to be void.

Johnson announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would vacate the premier’s office as soon as a new party leader was elected. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.