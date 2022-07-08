Britain’s future government may suspend support for Ukraine for a while — LPR head

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s future government may shift attention for a short while from Ukraine to the economic situation inside the country, Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Friday.

"Obviously, the new British government may for a short while switch from external problems, the situation in Ukraine to domestic matters and efforts to improve the living standards of their citizens," he said. "Currently, we see many world politicians, naturally, at the instigation of the United States, are taking next to no part in the lives of their own countries, being obsessed with the so-called ‘support for and sympathy with Ukraine.’"

He stressed that the war in Ukraine would end sooner if the West stops supplying weapons and sending mercenaries there. "Of course, I want to think that the sooner Europe and other Western countries understand that sponsoring terrorist Ukraine with weapons and mercenaries will in no way help improve the live in that country, the sooner we will be able to end this armed conflict which has been simmering for the ninth year in a row," Pasechnik added.

He told TASS earlier that the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to tell on weapons supplies to Ukraine as "the weapons Kiev is receiving from the United Kingdom are a drop in the bucket, a very small quantity compared to the huge amount supplied to the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions from the West in general."

Johnson announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would vacate the premier’s office as soon as a new party leader was elected. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.