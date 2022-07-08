UN Security Council holds Syrian aid consultations behind closed doors

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The UN Security Council gathered behind closed doors on Thursday ahead of a possible vote to extend the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegates are studying two resolutions: one drafted by Russia and the other by Ireland and Norway. The latter envisages extending the aid mechanism by another year.

It is still unclear whether the issue will be put to the vote on Friday.

Diplomats from a number of countries refrained from giving any concrete timeframes, adding that the work continues.