MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Blasts were heard in Zaporozhye early on Friday, apparently the city was shelled by the Kiev government troops, a member of the Zaporozhye military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said.

"Zaporozhye residents report about blasts being heard. However, air raid sirens in the city remained silent. Judging by the source of those sounds, Zelensky’s militants are conducting an artillery shelling of the city from their positions in the city’s southern outskirts. The administrative center of the [Zaporozhye] region is rocked by heavy gunfire," Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel on Tuesday night.

Zaporozhye, an administrative center of the Zaporozhye region, is currently under the Kiev government’s control. The de-facto administrative center of the Russian-controlled portion of the region in Melitopol.

On July 6, Rogov reported that about 72-73% of the region’s territory have been liberated. According to him, the line of combat engagement in the region is about 140 kilometers long.