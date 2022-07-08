Moldovan defense minister sees no threat coming from Ukrainian territory

CHISINAU, July 8. /TASS/. Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on Thursday he saw no potential national security threats that may come to his country from the territory of Ukraine.

"For the time being, there have been no risks and security threats [for Moldova] judging by our analysis of the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea basin. Nevertheless, it would be wrong to say that the situation is under control," the minister said in an interview with the Rlive TV channel.

In his words, the country’s military is thoroughly analyzing the developments in Ukraine and designing action plans for various contingencies. Those plans focus primarily on dealing with possible panic, providing the population with accurate information and helping governmental agencies to manage the crisis.