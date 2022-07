MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia is determined to do its part in restoring the Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Russia, for its part, is intent on and firmly committed to doing its part of the process of implementing the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] after it is restored to its initial parameters," Ryabkov said.

Russia has certain aspects of fulfilling the JCPOA, which it will return to, the high-ranking diplomat assured.