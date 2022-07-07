DPR’s offices in Europe working despite authorities’ pressure, says minister

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Representative offices of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in Europe continue working despite the pressure of local authorities, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told TASS.

"It is necessary to note our work on the public diplomacy track as well. Our representative offices in European countries are of great help in doing this. They continue working despite the huge pressure from the authorities of European states, they are holding events supporting the people of Donbass. The centers facilitate building cultural, educational, economic cooperation between Donbass and Europe, provide consultancy help to our fellow countrymen that are currently in Europe, help us bring the true state of affairs in the republic to the Europeans, not the falsified image broadcast by pro-western mainstream channels," she explained.

Seven representative offices of the Donetsk People’s Republic work in European countries, including Belgium, Greece, the Czech Republic, France, Finland and two in Italy.