Ukraine signed assistance agreements worth $1.9 bln in Lugano — PM

KIEV, July 6. /TASS/. Ukraine signed assistance agreements worth $1.9 bln at an international conference dedicated to rebuilding the country in Lugano, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on Wednesday.

"Almost $1.9 billion. That’s the value of the agreement reached in Lugano in support of Ukraine," he said on Telegram.

He said $600 mln are for fiscal support, and another $500 mln are meant to develop farming. Other funds will seek to help with preparations for the heating season and digital transformation.

Ukraine rolled out a $750 bln plan for rebuilding the country at a conference in Lugano from July 4-5. The amount isn’t too big, given the extent of the work, Shmygal said.

The conference adopted a declaration of seven points, such as the need to eradicate corruption and deepen reforms.