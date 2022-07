DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The office of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire on Wednesday said the death toll of the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic by Ukraine rose to seven.

The center said received updated reports about casualties, which showed "seven people were killed, including three children, and 19 people sustained wounds."

Earlier reports pegged the number of killed civilians at three.