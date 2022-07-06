Ukrainian forces shell settlement in Bryansk Region, no injuries sustained — governor

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the settlement of Nekislitsa in the Bryansk Region of Russia, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel Wednesday, adding that the attack caused no injuries of destruction.

"This evening, Ukraine shelled the border settlement of Nekislitsa, Sevsk District, with artillery. The shelling caused no damage to life support facilities or residences. There were no casualties or injuries. All emergency services are already working at the location," Bogomaz said.