Uzbek Foreign Ministry says riot organizers sought to undermine constitutional order

TASHKENT, July 6. /TASS/. The Uzbek Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the organizers of the riot in Nukus had sought to undermine the country’s constitutional order, territorial integrity and unity.

"An attempt was made in the city of Nukus on July 1-2, 2022 to undermine the constitutional order, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Under the pretext of protesting against proposals for constitutional amendments that were submitted for general discussion, a group of perpetrators organized violent riots, skirmishes and attempts to seize government buildings by force," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the riots are a pre-planned sabotage "aimed at inciting separatism, destabilizing and splitting a peaceful, united, democratic country."