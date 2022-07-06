Sappers still demine Stanitsa Luganskaya, demining proceeds along Seversky Donets — LPR

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. LPR sappers carry out demining along River Seversky Donets in the Stanichno-Lugansky District of the republic, LPR Interior Minister Aide Vitaly Kisilyov told TASS Tuesday.

"Demining is still in process in Stanitsa Luganskaya. Nobody knows how many more of those landmines really are there, but the work proceeds along Seversky Donets’ riverbed," he said.

LPR People’s Militia liberated the settlement of Stanitsa Luganskaya on February 26, raising the LPR flag over the administration building.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about full liberation of LPR to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian and LPR forces have established control over Lisichansk - the last major city in the republic that was held by Ukrainian militants. Earlier on June 25, the joint forces liberated adjacent Severodonetsk.