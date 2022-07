SEVERODONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. There are around 20,000 residents in Severodonetsk, the city’s authorities said on Tuesday.

"There are around 20,000 people in the city. One of our tasks is to conduct a population census. We have counted some 12,000 by now," a spokesman told TASS, adding that according to the population census of 2019 there were some 100,000 residents.

According to the spokesman, mine disposal specialists have begun demining works in the city.