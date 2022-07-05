UN notes recent positive statements regarding Ukrainian grain export issue

UNITED NATIONS, July 5. /TASS/. Parties engaged in talks on Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain have made a number of reassuring statements in the past 48 hours, UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"Discussions are ongoing. We’ve seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours," he said.

The spokesman added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his deputy on humanitarian issues Martin Griffits and the head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan maintain phone contacts on the issue.

"Not for me to publicly discuss what the siding points are and what the sticking points are," he said.