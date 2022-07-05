Zelensky office officials flee Lisichansk along with troops — LPR interior ministry

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. Employees of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office have fled Lisichansk along with Ukrainian troops, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Tuesday.

"They have fled the city along with Ukrainian troops <…>. It is not ruled out that they also fled to Seversk and Kramatorks (Ukraine-controlled cities in the Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR - TASS)," he told TASS.

According to Kiselev, Ukrainian army commander Valery Zaluzhny demanded Zelensky order withdrawal of troops from Lisichansk, but the Ukrainian leader objected against it, saying that more weapons should be sent to the city and sent his office employees there. "As soon as our forces advanced to Lisichansk and entered its suburbs, we received reports that additional troops had been sent to Lisichansk as its garrison was about to surrender. Ukrainian troops were morally depressed. So, several office employees were to be seconded there," he said.

The LPR People’s Militia told TASS in late June that several high-ranking officials from the Zelensky office were in Lisichansk.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Lisichansk, the last large LPR city that Kiev had held and several neighboring communities were under the control of the LPR People’s Militia.