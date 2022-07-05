Turkey expects progress in grain corridor issue within 10 days — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he expected to "achieve some results" in the issue of creating a Black Sea transportation corridor for Ukrainian grain within ten days.

"Approaches of [the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir] Putin and [Vladimir] Zelensky, are vital to the issue of creating the Black Sea corridor, which is of utmost importance," he said. "We continue our talks, and we want this process to go ahead under the auspices of the UN that acts as a mediator. We will step up our efforts and will try to achieve some results within 7-10 days," the Turkish leader told reporters in Ankara following talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"The world is experiencing severe grain shortages, which are particularly acute in Africa," Erdogan said.