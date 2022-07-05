Demining liberated LPR cities to take 2-3 months — LPR interior ministry

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. It will take at least two to three months to clear of mines liberated cities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Rubezhnoye, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Schastye, Stanitsa Luganskaya <…>. I think these settlements will be 100% cleared of mines in a span of two to three months," he said.

According to Kiselev, both LPR and Russian mine specialists are involved in demining works. "These efforts involve all agencies: the interior, emergencies and state security ministries, Russian engineering troops, who are helping to clear mines and provide special vehicles and tools," he noted.

Ukrainian Armed Forces left a large amount of various types of landmines on the liberated territories of Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), including the PFM-1 mines, known as "petals", which pose particular threat for civilians, Kisilyov told.

"They used mines of absolutely every possible configuration: wooden, plastic, metallic, anti-tank. There is a huge amount of anti-personnel mines, especially the ‘petals,’ which pose particular threat to the locals, who use dirt roads to travel between settlements," Kisilyov said.

The sappers also find charges that are very difficult to remove.

"If they find them outside a settlement, the charges are being destroyed. If they do it inside a settlement, then they, of course, take all possible measures to detonate the mine," Kisilyov said. "They surround the mine with sandbags, wheels, some additional stuff in order to eliminate it."

In late June, LPR People’s Militia office Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian forces mined Lisichansk with "petal" mines remotely. This mine detonates when it is being stepped on. Due to its peculiar shape, it poses particular danger for civilians, who might not be able to identify the explosive as such. In 2005, Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention that prohibits use, stockpiling, production and handover of anti-personnel landmines.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about full liberation of LPR to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian and LPR forces have established control over Lisichansk - the last major city in the republic that was held by Ukrainian militants. Earlier on June 25, the joint forces liberated adjacent Severodonetsk.