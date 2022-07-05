Russia has special place among Venezuela’s partners, says Venezuelan top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has a special place among Venezuela’s partners, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation has a special place among Venezuela’s partners," he said at a reception in Moscow on Venezuela’s Independence Day.

"We note with satisfaction that our cooperation has expanded, but we see that it may expand even more. There are all conditions and the political will of our leaders for that. We have successful experience. We have learnt to build cooperation amid the sanctions and we have no excuses not to continue it. Let us continue to strengthen our cooperation," he said.

The Venezuelan top diplomat had talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday. The sides agreed to expand cooperation in the energy and pharmaceutical sectors and in the military-technical sphere.