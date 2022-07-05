Zaporozhye officials willing to give IAEA access to NPP in Energodar

MELITOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. The authorities in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region who control a nuclear power plant in Energodar are complying with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and are ready to give IAEA experts access to the facility, the region’s administration chief told TASS.

"We, on our part, are absolutely ready to give IAEA experts access to the facility," Yevgeny Balitsky, who heads the region's civil-military administration, said in an interview. However, he said, the NPP was operated jointly by the Zaporozhye Region, Ukraine and the IAEA under what he called a "complicated" scheme.

On June 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the IAEA was working to send an expert mission to the plant. Ukraine’s Energoatom opposed any visit by Grossi, saying it had not invited him and had already refused to let him visit in the past.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with a capacity of about 6,000 MW, Europe’s largest, generated a quarter of all energy in Ukraine. It was taken under Russian control in March 2022.