Police say suspect in custody after shooting at July 4th parade in Illinois

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. The suspected shooter is in custody after a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, that killed six people, Lou Jogmen, the Highland Park Police chief, said at a news conference broadcast by US television on Monday.

He said 22-year-old Robert Crimo, identified as "a person of interest," had been spotted in car, but fled the scene. The police stopped him after a brief chase. He will be interrogated at the Highland Park Police Department.

A total of 26 people were hospitalized after the shooting.