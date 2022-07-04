Russian TV reporter injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Reporter of Russia’s TVC channel Andrey Alexeyev suffered several shrapnel wounds in Donetsk during a shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces, the TV channel said Monday.

"A TVC reporter - cameraman assistant Andrey Alexeyev - was injured during a Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk," the statement says.

The reporter is currently in a hospital, being prepared for a surgery.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling Donetsk since morning. Donetsk mayor Alexey Kulemzin disclosed that the shelling damaged four kindergartens, residential blocks, a school, an enterprise and the Zasyadko mine.