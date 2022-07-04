Syria strengthening ties with Crimea — Syrian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Syria is strengthening relations with Crimea, including in the sphere of seaborne shipping, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said in an interview with TASS.

"Naturally, Syria has always wanted to strengthen relations with all Russian regions, including the Republic of Crimea. The sides have been sparing no effort to develop Syrian-Crimean trade partnership, including the signing of an agreement on closer economic and trade cooperation between Syria and Crimea, and the establishment of stable shipping lines between ports," he said.

He noted the importance of the visit to Crimea by a Syrian delegation led by the Syrian economy and foreign trade minister in January 2022. "Key areas of further cooperation between the sides were outlines during this visit. Apart from that, several problems were discussed and resolved. The sides also signed a range of agreements. The most important of them is an agreement on cooperation between Crimea’s and Latakia’s ports. Syria always welcomes cooperation and mutual and regular visits by Crimean officials," the ambassador said.