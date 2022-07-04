Syrian envoy castigates Erdogan for contradicting Turkey’s role in Astana process

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements about plans to create a so-called safe zone in Syria run counter to Ankara’s role as a guarantor of the Astana process, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said in an interview with TASS.

"The Turkish regime’s leader Erdogan is taking advantage of the current global developments to advance a more hostile policy against Syria. In particular, he announced plans to create a so-called safe zone, which is a blatant infringement against the sovereignty of Syria that threatens its territorial integrity and runs totally counter to Turkey’s role as a guarantor of the Astana process," the ambassador pointed out.

"The Astana process is an essential path where a lot of results have already been achieved in terms of fighting terrorism and promoting the poltiical process. Both Russia and Iran confirmed their active role as guarantors of the Astana process during the previous rounds of talks, unlike the Turkish regime, which showed itself as a supporter and guarantor for armed terrorist groups," the diplomat noted. "We see no reason why the current developments should affect Russia’s commitment to the Astana process," Haddad added.

Ankara currently controls ten percent of Syrian territory with a population of 4.4 mln. Erdogan said on June 3 that the Turkish military planned to conduct another cross-border operation in northern Syria to include Kurdish-controlled areas on the western and eastern banks of the Euphrates River into a safe zone created by Ankara.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated on Saturday that "Ankara’s actions flagrantly violate international law and the UN Charter, as well as the principles of good-neighborliness."