Syria to fight extremism until complete liberation — envoy

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Syria’s fight against extremism and its financial backers won’t end until the entire country is liberated, the republic’s ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad said in an interview with TASS.

"Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that Russia’s military operation amends history and recovers the global balance lost with the disintegration of the USSR, so our fight against terrorism, extremism and their sponsors is unified and won’t stop until all Syrian lands are liberated. This is happening with full coordination and cooperation with Russian friends and we have no doubts that Russia will completely support the Syrian Arab Republic in its fight against terrorism and in the face of various wars waged against us," he said.

According to the envoy, Russia’s support is the result of a principled stance of the Russian friends that the spread of terrorism in Syria, much like the spread of Nazism in Ukraine, threatens global security.

"On the other hand, we are observing a dangerous escalation lately on the part of the Turkish occupation which asserts its readiness to precisely occupy new territories in Syria along with other lands it has illegally occupied earlier taking advantage of international circumstances in order to obtain a green light from other NATO countries and the West to commit new crimes and attacks on the Syrian sovereignty, and this, in any case, points to the logic based on the colonial mentality of the Turkish regime and the Western countries with regards to independent states," the diplomat added.