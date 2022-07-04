Japanese PM says price caps on Russian oil should slash its price by half

TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said price caps on Russian oil, which were discussed by the G7 at a recent summit in Germany, should reduce its price by half.

He made the statement from a campaign bus rooftop in a speech ahead of parliamentary elections that are called for later this month.

We "will set a maximum price for Russian oil that will be half the current level and create a mechanism to prevent buying at higher prices," he said in the speech, which was webcast.

In his speech, Kishida also reiterated criticism of Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

In a statement adopted following the G7 summit in Germany, the leaders of the member countries vowed to consider the possibility of limiting prices for Russian oil by banning its transportation by sea if the price of oil exceeded a ceiling that would be set by "international partners."

The embargo imposed by the European Union and the United States on Russian oil led to a sharp increase in prices, which allowed Russia to reroute large volumes of the commodity to other markets, primarily to India and China. Therefore, even though selling smaller volumes of oil at a discount, Russia has increased its revenues as a result of Western sanctions, while the EU and the US are suffering, including the spillover effect in the form of inflation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called the steps towards limiting the price of oil from Russia another attempt to interfere in market mechanisms, which, according to him, can only lead to an imbalance in the market and a shortage of energy resources, and consequently to an increase in prices.