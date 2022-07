DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. A woman was killed in Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s territorial headquarters said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces, a woman was killed in Alexandrovka and another woman was wounded," it said.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, Alexandrovka was shelled by Ukrainian troops from artillery systems five times.