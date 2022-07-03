Civilian killed in DPR’s Makeyevka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONTSK, July 3. /TASS/. A civilian was killed in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling of Makeyevka’s Chervonogvardeisky district by Ukrainian troops, one civilian was killed and another one was wounded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, one civilian was wounded in Makeyevka. According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, Makeyevka came under shelling by Ukrainian troops twice during Sunday.