Civilian wounded in DPR’s Makeyevka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in Makeyevka east of Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Ukraine’s army attacked Makeyevka’s Chervonogvardeisky district. A man was wounded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The DPR’s authorities reported earlier on Sunday that four civilians were wounded in Yasinovataya, a woman was wounded in Alexandrovka and a man was wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.