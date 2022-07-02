Israeli missile strikes on Syria leave two civilians wounded — agency

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. At least two civilians have suffered wounds in Israeli missile strikes on Syria’s Tartus province, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday, citing military sources.

According to the sources, Israel fired several missiles at poultry farms from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Damascus airport came under an Israeli air attack on June 10. The attack damaged two runways, navigational lighting, a control tower and a terminal building, forcing the Syrian authorities to temporarily close the airport.