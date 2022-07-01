Expert criticizes US-led NATO for trying to disrupt global security order

CANBERRA, July 1. /TASS/. Led by the United States, NATO is attempting to undermine global security built around the United Nations, an Australian expert in international politics told TASS on Friday.

"The Madrid NATO summit [held on June 28-30] shows that NATO led by the US is provocatively trying to disrupt the world security order which has been built around the United Nations <…> underpinned by the United Nations Security Council mandatory peacekeeping machinery," Tony Kevin said an interview with TASS. "NATO is now challenging that international security architecture in provocative and even violent ways, connected with the current conflict in Ukraine where NATO members are actively importing into Ukraine weapons, ammunition, military trainers and military intelligence support, thereby exacerbating and prolonging the ruinous conflict in that unfortunate country which is now a cockpit for a new Cold War against Russia and even against China."

The bloc has been seeking to expand its role "as a US-led anti-Russian global alliance," Kevin said, referring to NATO’s new strategic concept adopted in Madrid.

"For the first time the four pro-American countries in the Asia-Pacific region - Australia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Japan - attended this latest NATO summit at head of government level as guests," the expert said. "All these countries with the exception of New Zealand are now at an advanced level of military interoperability with the US. There is now a NATO doctrinal architecture that makes them part of an expanded globally extended ‘NATO Plus’ alliance under the new NATO Strategic Concept unveiled in Madrid," he emphasized.

The expert said the decision to give Sweden and Finland the green light to enter NATO "extends the length of the Russia-NATO line of potential conflict, and almost completes the division of Europe into pro-Russian and anti-Russian military alliances." He identified Switzerland, Austria, Serbia and Moldova as the only neutral countries left in Europe, with Belarus, Armenia and Azerbaijan aligned with Russia in an alliance that he said was being given crucial diplomatic support by China.

Specializing in international politics, Kevin served as Australia’s ambassador to Poland and Cambodia. He commenced his diplomatic career in 1969 in Moscow. The former envoy has authored several books since he left the diplomatic service.