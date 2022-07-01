Russia, France maintain contacts at highest level, all other ties suspended — envoy

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris continue interaction at the highest level yet practically all other relations between the two countries have been suspended, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Friday.

"I would say that the situation is not conducive at all, we have practically suspended all ties with France. The contacts at the working level remain but a very serious blow was dealt to the economy as well, although a large group of French companies does not want to leave Russia and continues to work. Cultural ties have been curtailed which is very sad. Inter-university cooperation has stopped," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Rather, the contacts still remain precisely at the highest level. There was a natural pause related to a succession of elections in France. Yet overall, the situation is, of course, unfavorable," the envoy added.

However, the diplomat went on to say, at the level of people’s diplomacy the relations between Russia and France after a "certain negative surge in the spring are gradually returning to normal".