Ukraine insists on getting Western weapons to ensure grain exports

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities insist that they need more weapons from Western countries to ensure unhindered grain exports, the New York Times reported.

The paper wrote, citing Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov that Kiev was "preparing for talks in Istanbul to discuss a way to end Russia’s de facto blockade of the Black Sea port of Odessa." "But he said that only the delivery of powerful naval weapons committed by Western allies would be an effective security guarantee," the New York Times added. "If we open up the ports, it means that the northwestern Black Sea will open up to them," the newspaper quoted Umerov as saying.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced on Thursday that Russian troops had withdrawn from Snake Island in the Black Sea to show the international community that Russia wasn’t obstructing the United Nations’ efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor for the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine.