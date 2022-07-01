Veteran US diplomat points to three possible outcomes of Ukrainian conflict

LONDON, July 1. /TASS/. There are three possible outcomes to the Ukrainian conflict, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in an interview with the British magazine Spectator.

"If Russia stays where it is now, it will have conquered 20% of Ukraine and most of the Donbass, the industrial and agricultural main area, and a strip of land along the Black Sea. If it stays there, it will be a victory <...> And the role of NATO will not have been as decisive as earlier thought," he pointed out.

According to Kissinger, "the other outcome is an attempt is made to drive Russia out of the territory it acquired before this war, including Crimea, and then the issue of a war with Russia itself will arise if the war continues."

In his view, the third outcome will involve a return "to the position where the war started." Ukraine "will be rearmed and closely connected to NATO, if not part of it. <...> It would be a situation which is frozen for a while," Kissinger noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev.