Forcing Ukraine to unfavorable peace to have ‘appalling’ consequences — UK’s Johnson

MADRID, June 30. /TASS/. Forcing Ukraine to unfavorable peace will lead to "appalling" consequences, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, speaking at NATO Summit in Madrid Thursday.

"If Ukraine were to be crushed, or forced into a bad peace, the consequences for freedom around the world would be appalling and that view is shared by everyone in NATO," he said, adding that Ukraine’s victory would become the best argument in discussion on supremacy of international law and spread of Western values.

Johnson believes that the decision on viability of talks with Moscow must be made in Kiev, claiming that Russia does not even "propose a deal."

According to the Prime Minister, "it is only logical and right to continue to support Ukraine in the way that we are and, indeed, to continue to intensify that military support".