President of Indonesia calls for restoration of food supplies from Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Indonesia supports the United Nations efforts to reintegrate Russian food products and fertilizers, as well as Ukrainian food, into global supply chains, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

"I support the efforts of the UN to reintegrate Russian food products and fertilizers, as well as Ukrainian food, into the world's supply chains. First of all, it concerns supplies by sea from Ukraine. President Putin said [at the meeting] that he would guarantee [supplies]," Widodo said.

Widodo pointed out that "food and fertilizers are very important to the international community, hundreds of millions of people are suffering from supply disruptions, especially in developing countries."

"I appreciate Putin's words that Russia guarantees food and fertilizer supplies not only from Russia, but also from Ukraine," the Indonesian leader said.

The President also stressed that "Jakarta advocates an early end to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the immediate restoration of food, fertilizer and energy supply chains".