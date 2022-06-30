NATO may declare China as another threat after Russia someday — Spanish expert

MADRID, June 30. /TASS/. In its future strategic concept NATO may put China next to Russia on the list of threats to the alliance’s security, political science professor Carlos Gonzalez-Villa, of the Spanish University of Castile-La Mancha, told TASS in an interview on Thursday.

"There is a constant escalation of rhetoric [by NATO]," he said. "The rhetoric that was once used against Russia alone is now applied to China, too. These days China is a challenge. Who knows, maybe in ten years from now some will begin to see China as a threat, too."

He remarked that although NATO’s new strategic concept described Russia as "the most significant threat" to the security of the alliance, each country would ultimately interpret the document in its own way. "For the past 30 years, NATO managed to survive thanks to the expansion inertia," Gonzalez-Villa said. "I wonder where it will expand in the future, because NATO will have to live with the frustration of not being able to integrate Ukraine and Georgia."

He also believes that "in the short and medium term there will be no normalization" of relations between Russia and NATO. The way he sees it, the Madrid meeting of the NATO heads of state and government can be considered successful only in the short term, because "it demonstrates strength and unity, and for the United States it was a success."

"I'm not sure, though, that in the long run it [can be considered] successful, especially for the European countries whose dependence on United States is growing," Gonzalez-Villa concluded.

The meeting of NATO’s heads of state and government was held in the Spanish capital from 28 to 30 June. Its participants adopted a new Strategic Concept - the alliance's roadmap to follow for the next ten years. Russia was called "the most significant threat." For the first time in the history of NATO, China was mentioned in the document. It is considered not as a direct military adversary, but as a systemic challenge and competitor.