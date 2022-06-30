Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Syria — statement

KIEV, June 30. /TASS/. Kiev severs diplomatic relations with Damascus in response to Syria's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. <...> In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian side also begins the procedure of imposing a trade embargo on Syria, as well as the introduction of other sanctions against Syrian legal entities and individuals," the ministry added.

As the Foreign Ministry explained, the Ukrainian authorities consider the decision of Syria "as an unfriendly act against Ukraine, an encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a gross violation of Ukrainian legislation, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law."

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that the Ukrainian side closed the embassy in Damascus back in 2016, and in 2018 ordered to close the Embassy of Syria in Kiev. The Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon protects the interests of Ukrainians in Syria.

On Wednesday, a representative of the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. According to the diplomatic office, contacts will be established with the LPR and DPR to coordinate a framework for strengthening relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations.