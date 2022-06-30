Impossible to exclude Russia from participation in OSCE — envoy

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. It is impossible to exclude Russia from participating in the OSCE both from the point of view of procedures and the political practicality of such a move, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

"This concept was the foundation for such a primitive propaganda speech by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister [Dmitry] Kuleba who, for starters, made that statement that it was necessary to find the ways to remove Russia from the participation in the OSCE as swiftly as possible over the events in his country. Yet nobody supported this subject because it is impossible to do so taking into account both the procedures and the political practicability of this move. This, of course, is what makes our venue different from the Council of Europe, among others," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, this is part of a coordinated course to remove Russia from all international structures over the events in Ukraine. "Yet this is a procedure since a consensus is in effect in the OSCE, and without the consensus the decisions are not and cannot be made here. Naturally, the consensus cannot be reached only by the demand of one member state," the envoy added.