Egypt issues permit for first power unit of El Dabaa nuclear power plant — news portal

CAIRO, June 29. /TASS/. The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority issued the permit to Russian state corporation Rosatom for construction of the first power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP), Egypt Today news portal said on Wednesday.

"After the authority had ensured that the site is ready for commencing the construction and that no risks shall impact humans, environment or properties, the permit was approved," the news portal said, citing the statement of the oversight agency.

The request for installation of the first two reactors out of four was submitted on January 1, 2019, the authority added.