NATO leaders believe Ukraine has right for self-defense — summit declaration

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. NATO leaders believe that Ukraine is fully entitled for self-defense and can independently choose how to ensure its security, says the NATO Declaration, adopted during the summit in Madrid.

"We fully support Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defense and to choose its own security arrangements. We welcome efforts of all Allies engaged in providing support to Ukraine. We will assist them adequately, recognizing their specific situation," the declaration reads.

They also noted that they welcome Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s participation in the summit, who addressed the attendees via video conference from Kiev. NATO leaders expressed their solidarity with Ukraine and reaffirmed their support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.