NATO declares new baseline for deterrence and defense posture

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has set new benchmarks for deterrence and defense posture, according to the Madrid Summit Declaration adopted along with the Strategic Concept at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

"We will build on our newly enhanced posture, and significantly strengthen our deterrence and defense for the long term to ensure the security and defense of all Allies," the participants in the summit said agreeing to "do so in line with our 360-degree approach, across the land, air, maritime, cyber, and space domains, and against all threats and challenges."

The authors of the Madrid Summit Declaration emphasized that the NATO members "have committed to deploy additional robust in-place combat-ready forces on our eastern flank, to be scaled up from the existing battlegroups to brigade-size units where and when required, underpinned by credible rapidly available reinforcements, prepositioned equipment, and enhanced command and control."

They also committed to "enhance our collective defense exercises to be prepared for high intensity and multi-domain operations and ensure reinforcement of any Ally on short notice."

In the alliance’s view, all those steps "will substantially strengthen NATO’s deterrence and forward defenses" and "will help to prevent any aggression against NATO territory.".