NATO calls on Russia to stop its military operation in Ukraine

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. Participants in the NATO summit in Madrid demanded on Wednesday that Russia stop its special military operation in Ukraine, saying that Moscow bore responsibility for the Ukrainian situation.

In the summit declaration, the alliance said Moscow actions undermined "international security and stability" and were a "blatant violation of international law." NATO also condemned Russia for "cruelty" towards the people of Ukraine and massive displacements.

"Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe," the NATO leaders said in the declaration, urging Russia to "enable safe, unhindered, and sustained humanitarian access."

The allies also said they were "working with relevant stakeholders in the international community to hold accountable all those responsible for war crimes, including conflict-related sexual violence."

Russia "has also intentionally exacerbated a food and energy crisis, affecting billions of people around the world," the declaration reads. NATO leaders said they were "working closely to support international efforts to enable exports of Ukrainian grain and to alleviate the global food crisis."

They urged Russia to "immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine," and demanded that Belarus "end its complicity in this war."