NATO reaffirms commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in strategic concept

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, according to NATO’s Strategic Concept released at the bloc’s summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is the essential bulwark against the spread of nuclear weapons, and we remain strongly committed to its full implementation, including Article VI. NATO’s goal is to create the security environment for a world without nuclear weapons, consistent with the goals of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the document reads.

The NATO summit is taking place in the Spanish capital of Madrid on June 28-30. The bloc’s members are considering its new strategic concept, ways to strengthen the alliance and the impact of climate change on the field of security.